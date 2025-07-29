At least 18 Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying devotees collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Tuesday morning, July 29. The tragic accident took place around 5 AM near Jamunia Chowk in Nawapura village under the Mohanpur block, during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan. The bus, carrying 40 pilgrims from Masoomganj in Bihar’s Gaya, was headed towards Basukinath when it crashed into a truck loaded with gas cylinders. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey confirmed the fatalities, stating "In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief." Initial police reports suggest the bus driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the deadly impact. Rescue efforts are underway as several bodies remain trapped in the wreckage. Jharkhand Accidents: 5 Killed, 15 Injured in 3 Separate Road Accidents Across State Amid Ongoing Monsoon Rains.

18 Devotees Die in Deoghar Accident (Disturbing Visuals)

Bus-Truck Collision Kills 18 in Jharkhand (Disturbing Visuals)

झारखंड : देवघर में बस और ट्रक के बीच टक्कर में 18 कांवरियों की मौत हो गई। कई कांवड़िए घायल हुए हैं, जिनकी हालत गंभीर है। गोड्डा सांसद निशिकांत दूबे ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर 18 लोगों की मौत की जानकारी दी है। हादसा मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे देवघर के मोहनपुर प्रखंड के जमुनिया चौक के पास… pic.twitter.com/3vh9dnRYS3 — Amit Verma (@AmitVermaNews) July 29, 2025

MP Nishikant Dubey Confirms 18 Dead in Crash

मेरे लोकसभा के देवघर में श्रावण मास में कांवर यात्रा के दौरान बस और ट्रक के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण 18 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है । बाबा बैद्यनाथ जी उनके परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 29, 2025

