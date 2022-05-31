A woman teacher was shot at by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kulgam district. "In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries, being shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Check Tweet:

J&K | Terrorists fired upon a woman teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, she received critical gunshot injuries, being shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

