A civilian suffered minor injuries in a grenade attack in Eidgah area of Srinagar district this evening. The injured person has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Deva. He sustained a minor splinter injury in the grenade attack. Deva was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He is reported to be out of danger. Cops have picked up some suspects for interrogation. Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade Blast Occurrs Near Police Post in Ramban District.

Check Tweet:

J&K | The injured civilian has been discharged after first aid. Further, some suspects have been picked up for interrogation: Srinagar Police — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

