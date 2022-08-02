A grenade explosion was reported at an Ind police post on Tuesday morning in the Gool area of the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. "A letter was found claiming it to be done by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). SOG and Army teams are conducting search operations. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," said Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone.

