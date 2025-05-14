A disturbing incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where a few youths opened fire in the air after a dispute over paying toll tax turned violent in Jodhpur. The alleged incident occurred on Monday evening, May 12, on the Mankalav Ring Road in Karvad police station area in Jodhpur. It is reported that the youths opened fire in the air after a heated argument broke out with the staff of the toll booth. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the toll naka. After the incident, the police registered a case and have began investigation the matter. The viral clip shows one of the youths assaulting the toll booth employees while another one is seen removing a gun and firing in the air. Jodhpur Horror: Couple Poisons, Strangles and Slits Throat of 3 Children, Try To End Lives by Slitting Their Own Wrists in Phalodi Tehsil.

Youths Open Fire in Jodhpur After Dispute Over Paying Toll

