YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh and his associate Arepalli Ramu were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, November 2, in connection with a fake liquor manufacturing case in Andhra Pradesh. The SIT conducted early morning searches at Ramesh’s residence in Ibrahimpatnam, NTR district, before taking both men into custody. They were later shifted to the Excise Office in Vijayawada for interrogation. Reportedly, the arrest followed revelations made by the accused Janardhana Rao during the probe into the illicit liquor racket. Tensions flared outside Ramesh’s house as YSRCP supporters clashed with police during the operation, as seen in the video shared by YSR Congress Party on X. Jogi Ramesh has alleged that he was detained unlawfully. Tragedy at YSRCP Rally: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by YSR Congress Party Vehicle During Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Palnadu Visit; Disturbing Videos Surface.

