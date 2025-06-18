Amaravati, June 18: A man died after being hit by one of the vehicles in the rally taken out by YSR Congress Party as part of its President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Palnadu district on Wednesday. The accident occurred on the highway near Etukuru in Guntur district when Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy was heading to Rentapalla in Palnadu to console the family of a party functionary who committed suicide due to alleged police harassment.

One of the vehicles in the rally hit a man, who sustained critical injuries. There are allegations that the YSRCP cadres left the victim by the roadside. Residents shifted the injured to Guntur General Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest YSRCP Leader at Bengaluru Airport in Multi-Crore Liquor Scam (Watch Video).

YSRCP Rally in Palnadu

LIVE: YSRCP Chief @YSJagan Consoles Nagamalleswara Rao's Family | Sattenapalli Tour | Palnadu https://t.co/e2DWdfXIJQ — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 18, 2025

The deceased has been identified as Singaiah, 53, and he had reportedly joined the rally to see Jagan Mohan Reddy. A large number of YSRCP cadres from various parts of Guntur, Palnadu and surrounding districts joined the rally to Rentapalla. Despite restrictions imposed by police, hundreds of YSRCP cadres joined the party leader during his visit to console the family members of YSRCP leader and deputy sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao.

Man Dies After Being by Vehicle at YSR Congress Party Rally (Trigger Warning)

The YSRCPP chief left his Tadepalli residence in Amaravati by road, and en route, several vehicles of the party leaders and supporters joined his convoy. After consoling the family of Nagamalleswara Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil his statue. Anticipating law and order problems, Palnadu district police imposed restrictions for the YSRCP chief's visit. The police laid down the condition that no more than 100 people should accompany him. Only three vehicles, in addition to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, were allowed. Chandrababu's 'inhuman Governance' Resulted in Woman Getting Tied Up to Tree: Jagan.

The opposition YSRCP alleged that the TDP-led coalition government is trying to create hurdles for their leader's visit. It made it clear that the former Chief Minister will go ahead with his visit. Police had erected 25 checkposts around Rentapalla to stop YSRCP cadres. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward violence.

Palnadu police imposed restrictions on Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit in view of the stone pelting during his recent visit to Prakasam district. The YSRCP chief had accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of deliberately provoking people against his visit to Podili in Prakasam district. He had visited Podili to meet distressed tobacco farmers and offer them support, as they had been denied fair prices.

