President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) with effect from April 24, 2021, as CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23. Justice NV Ramana, is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde. He will be the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022.

President Appoints Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India#NVRamana #ChiefJusticeofIndia pic.twitter.com/XEWxELWOTK — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 6, 2021

