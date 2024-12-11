A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, December 11. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at Gopal Snacks Limited in Gujarat's Rajkot. A video of the incident showing the Gopal Snacks Limited building being engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Gujarat: Man Held by ACB for Accepting INR 30,000 Bribe To Help Secure Fire NOC From Rajkot Civic Body.

Fire Breaks Out in Gujarat's Rajkot

#WATCH | Fire broke out at Gopal Snacks Limited, in Gujarat's Rajkot. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/HQXMp3khbO — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

