In a distressing incident, an 18-month-old boy named Satwik Mujagond fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Vijayapura district on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The child had gone out to play near his house when the unfortunate incident occurred. Officers from various departments, including the taluk panchayat, police, Fire and Emergency Services, and revenue, rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. To ensure the child’s survival, pipes were lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen. The child is estimated to have fallen head-first to a depth of around 20 feet and is currently stuck midway. Despite efforts to draw water from the well using a motor, the hole remains uncovered. The officers are camping on the spot, working tirelessly to rescue the young boy. The incident has been captured on video and shared by news agency ANI. Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Toddler Falls Into Open Borewell While Playing in Vijayapura, Rescue Operation Underway.

Rescue Operations Underway in Vivayapura

#WATCH | Karnataka: Operation underway to rescue the 1.5-year-old boy in Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district. https://t.co/0zWcT99XI5 pic.twitter.com/lvJrg1mEMa — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

