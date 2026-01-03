Capitalizing on his rich form, Devdutt Padikkal hit his 13th List-A hundred in the ongoing Karnataka vs Tripura VHT 2025-26 match in Ahmedabad. Padikkal struck a hundred off 106 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes, which was the batter’s fourth ton in his last five Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches. So far, in 5 VHT matches for Karnataka, Padikkal has amassed 506* runs with four hundred and one half-century, and is the leading run-getter in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Overall, in 38 List-A matches, Padikkal has scored over 2500 runs at an astounding average of 82.56, which includes 13 centuries and 12 fifties. Arshdeep Singh Claims Third List-A Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Sikkim VHT 2025-26 Match

Devdutt Padikkal Slams 13th List-A Ton

Yet another 💯 for Devdutt Padikkal 👏 His 4️⃣th in 5 matches and 13th overall in List A cricket👌 What a tournament he's having 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mOw4wlb21n#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CHaa44AMKe — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026

