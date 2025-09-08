A video going viral on social media shows Congress MP Tariq Anwar getting a piggyback ride in Bihar's Katihar during a flood inspection drive. In the viral clip, villagers can be seen wading through a waterlogged field as they carry the Congress leader on their backs. It is reported that Tariq Anwar was in Katihar to inspect a flood-hit area. It is worth noting that Tariq Anwar is an MP from Katihar in Bihar. A political row erupted soon after the video showing villages carrying Tariq Anwar surfaced online. However, the Congress came out in support of the MP and said that Anwar was "unwell". It is learnt that Tariq Anwar was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he inspected the impact of the flood. He reportedly used various modes of transport, including a tractor and a boat, to commute and inspect the region and meet people hit by the flood.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar Carried By Villagers for Flood Inspection, Video Surfaces

Video of Congress Leader's Piggyback Ride Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)