In a tragic accident, a man was crushed to death after he slipped while trying to board a moving train and came under it at Kumedpur Railway Station in Bihar's Katihar. The deceased was identified as Tabrez Anjum (42), a primary school teacher. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the man running on railway tracks to catch the moving train. Unfortunately, he slips and gets stuck under the train. Bihar: 3 Teens Playing PUBG on Railway Track Killed After Being Run Over by Train in West Champaran.

Teacher Dies Trying To Board Moving Train

