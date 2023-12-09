A consumer court in Kerala recently directed a caterer to pay Rs 40,000 to a consumer after the food supplied at a wedding reception caused diarrhoea. The district consumer court of Ernakulam, Kerala, ordered the catering unit to compensate a consumer who suffered from infective diarrhoea and stomach discomfort. The consumer had suffered diarrhoea after consuming the food supplied by the caterers during a wedding. The order was passed after the consumer court stated that the catering unit was guilty of substantial deficiency in service and engaging in unfair trade practices. 'Unfair Trade Practice': Kerala Consumer Forum Orders Bank To Compensate Customer After It Fails To Provide Insurance Policy Despite Deducting Premium.

Consumer Court on Food Poisoning

Kerala Consumer Court orders caterers to pay ₹ 40,000 to consumer after food supplied at wedding reception causes diarrhea report by @SaraSusanJiji https://t.co/yKI3DY2asd — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 9, 2023

