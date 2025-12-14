The Malayalam film industry is in shock following the sudden death of actor Akhil Vishwanath, who rose to fame with his role in the acclaimed film Chola. The 30-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Kerala on Thursday, December 11. According to reports, Akhil’s mother discovered him hanging in his bedroom before leaving for work. The tragic news has left his family, neighbours and colleagues heartbroken. Akhil, who had earlier won the Kerala State Film Award as part of Chola, was known for his promising screen presence and quiet determination to make his mark in cinema. Reports suggest he was working at a mobile phone repair shop in Kottali but had not been attending work recently. Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and actor Joju George expressed deep sorrow over the loss, remembering Akhil as a talented young artist gone too soon. Kalabhavan Navas Dies at 51: Malayalam Actor, Last Seen in ‘Detective Ujjwalan’, Found Dead in Hotel Room – Reports.

Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at Home – See Post

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

