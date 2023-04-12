Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away on Wednesday aged 99. Touted as India's oldest billionaire, Mahindra had a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, and was well known for his sharp business mind. Several leaders, industrialists, and eminent personalities took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Mahindra stalwart. Keshub Mahindra Dies: Former Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Passes Away Aged 99.

Mahesh Jethmalani Offers Condolences:

Saddened to know about the passing of the doyen of Indian automobile industry and Chairman Emeritus of the Mahindra Group Shri Keshub Mahindra. My heartfelt condolences to @anandmahindra and the entire Mahindra family. Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏#KeshubMahindra pic.twitter.com/GAZFNlIFiT — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) April 12, 2023

RIP

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned industrialist and former chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Keshub Mahindra ji. His contribution to Indian automobile sector can never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 12, 2023

Passed Away Few Months Short of His Landmark Century:

RIP Keshub Mahindra. India’s oldest billionaire, who passed away a few months short of his landmark century. Condolences to the entire Mahindra “Family” across the world . You made India proud ! pic.twitter.com/pixfi7C1mj — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) April 12, 2023

Keshub Mahindra Had No Match:

The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti. — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 12, 2023

Dharmendra Pradhan Pays Tribute:

With the passing away of Shri Keshub Mahindra, the world of enterprise and commerce has lost a statesman. A doyen of the automotive industry, Keshub ji will be remembered for his many philanthropic pursuits. Sincere condolences to Shri @anandmahindra and family. Om Shanti! — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 12, 2023

Gautam Singhania Offers Deepest Condolences:

Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) April 12, 2023

