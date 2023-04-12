Former Chairman of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra, on Wednesday (April 12), passed away at the age of 99. The INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka announced the news of his sad demise via Twitter. Keshub Mahindra's father, Jagdish Chandra Mahindra the firm. He stayed in the family business from 1963 to 2012. Later, he nominated his nephew, Anand Mahindra's name as his successor. Richard Ng, Renowned Hong Kong Actor, Dies at 83.

Keshub Mahindra No More

#JustIn | Former chairman of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra passes away at the age of 99. — Business Standard (@bsindia) April 12, 2023

INSPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka Announces

The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti. — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)