An IPS officer in West Bengal was enraged by a derogatory remark made by some BJP leaders who tried to enter the violence-hit areas of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The officer, Jaspreet Singh, who was leading a police team to prevent the BJP delegation from violating the prohibitory orders, was allegedly called a Khalistani by one of the BJP members. The officer strongly objected to the insult and warned the BJP leaders of legal action if they continued to provoke the police. “You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Jaspreet Singh could be heard telling the BJP workers. ‘Constitutional Breakdown’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari, Other MLAs Stopped by West Bengal Police From Visiting Sandeshkhali Despite Calcutta High Court’s Order, Saffron Party Stage Protest (Watch Videos).

IPS Officer Slams Khalistani Remark by BJP Workers

एक पुलिस ऑफिसर जिसने पगड़ी पहना है, उसे आप खालिस्तानी बोल रहे हैं... कोलकाता में IPS ऑफिसर जसप्रीत सिंह ने BJP कार्यकर्ताओं को सुनाई खरी-खरी। pic.twitter.com/NWpkoJOobp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)