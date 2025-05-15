Mumbai Police have busted a racket involving fraudulent bank accounts opened under the guise of the Maharashtra government’s "Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme. Speaking to the news agency IANS, a police officer informed that three accused have been arrested for targeting slum residents, particularly unsuspecting women and luring them with promises of monthly financial aid in the name of the Maharashtra government's cash scheme for women. Over 2,500 accounts were created, many later sold to cyber fraudsters and money launderers. The scam primarily operated from Surat, Gujarat, and exploited residents in areas like Nehru Nagar and Dharavi. Investigations revealed lapses in bank verification processes, and over 100 suspicious accounts have been frozen so far. Ladki Bahin Yojana Amount To Be Increased From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100? Never Promised Hike in Payout, Says Ajit Pawar After Presenting Maharashtra Budget 2025-26.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud:

