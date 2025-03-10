Mumbai, March 10: Did the Maharashtra government break its pre-election promise of increasing the Ladki Bahin Yojana payout from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100? Addressing speculation after presenting the state budget for 2025-26 on Monday, March 10, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar clarified that he never made such a commitment. While acknowledging that the pledge was part of the ruling alliance’s manifesto, he cited financial constraints as the reason for maintaining the existing amount. The budget allocated INR 36,000 crore for the scheme, lower than last year’s INR 40,000 crore.

Pawar’s statement came amid heightened anticipation over whether the Ladki Bahin Yojana payout would be increased as per Mahayuti’s pre-election promise. According to a Money Control report, the finance minister clarified that while the scheme remains a priority, the state's fiscal health does not allow for an immediate hike. He assured that the government would consider increasing the payout in the future based on revenue availability. The opposition, however, accused the ruling alliance of misleading voters. Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

The budget presented by Pawar earmarks INR 36,000 crore for the scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to women from low-income households. A Live Hindustan report highlighted that the allocation is INR 4,000 crore less than the estimated INR 40,000 crore budgeted last year. Despite this, the finance minister insisted that the initiative remains intact and will continue benefiting 2.53 crore women. He also outlined additional welfare measures, including an INR 500 crore allocation for AI-driven agricultural reforms. However, opposition leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole criticized the government for reducing the scheme’s funds instead of fulfilling its commitment. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: Maharashtra Government To Start Payment of INR 1,500 From February 21.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was a key factor in the Mahayuti alliance’s electoral success, with promises of economic empowerment for women. Before the elections, BJP leaders had assured that the monthly payout would rise to INR 2,100 if they retained power. Pawar’s clarification has now triggered political backlash, with opposition parties staging protests outside the Vidhan Bhavan. While the government defends its budget as a balanced financial plan, the opposition claims it reflects unfulfilled promises and misplaced priorities.

