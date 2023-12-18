Forest officials have discovered two leopard cubs in a chikoo farm in Dahanu on Sunday, December 17. The cubs were spotted in a pile of dry grass in the Raipada area of Kankradi village in Palghar's Dahanu. The farm owner alerted the authorities about the leopard cub sighting. The officials said the mother leopard would soon relocate the cubs to their natural habitat and advised the locals to stay away from the location. Meanwhile, a photo of the leopard cubs has surfaced on social media. Leopard in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Enters Farm in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Runs Away With Chicken.

Leopard Cubs Spotted

Two newborn cubs of a leopard found in a chickoo farm in Dahanu. Forest officials on watch, say mother leopard will move them to natural habitat. Locals asked to keep away. pic.twitter.com/hE4BxdBQDe — Sandhya Nair (@sandhyanairTOI) December 18, 2023

