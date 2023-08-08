A sly leopard entered a farm in Kaju Pada village in Thane's Ghodbunder Road adjacent to Mumbai and ran away with a chicken. A person recorded the video of the leopard in action. The 30-second video shows the big cat approaching an unsuspecting chicken. As it reached the bird, the leopard stopped momentarily to anticipate the chicken's further action. However, after seeing no movement from the chicken, the big cat picked it up in his jaws and fled into the night. Leopard Spotted in Uttar Pradesh: Lineman Climbs Pole Upon Seeing Big Cat in Bijnor, Rescue Operation On.

Leopard in Mumbai Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)