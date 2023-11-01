The elusive leopard causing sleepless nights for the people of Bengaluru was successfully captured on Wednesday afternoon. The forest department officials set up cages across the area to catch the big cat. Their efforts turned fruitful on November 1. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Earlier today, the leopard attacked a veterinarian while trying to dart a big cat that strayed from the wild and terrified the locality. The big cat had been on the prowl for the last four days. On October 29, the leopard was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu. Since then, the residents in the area have been living in fear. Leopard in Bangalore: Panic Among Locals After Big Cat Spotted Roaming in Residential Areas of Bengaluru, Photos and Videos Go Viral.

Leopard in Bangalore:

VIDEO | Forest Department officials have captured the elusive leopard in #Bengaluru's Kudlu Gate area. pic.twitter.com/WIiw48a2N6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2023

