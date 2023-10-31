Leopard sighting in Bengaluru over the last few days has created panic among locals after the big cat was spotted at several places in the city. On October 27, a leopard was sighted in and around the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. Now, a video of the leopard being spotted again, this time at a residential society in the Kudlu Gate area, is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows the big cat caught on camera on Saturday, October 28, inside Cadenza in Kudlu gate. In another picture shared by a user on X, the leopard was seen strolling on the first floor of a residential building in Bengaluru. The sightings of leopard across Bengaluru has sent authorities on alert, with residential societies requesting their members not to venture out. Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru Videos: Leopard Sighted Wandering in and Around Whitefield Area, Search Operation Underway.

Leopard Caught on Camera

Leopard in Kudlu Gate

Now the leopard reaches the first floor and is roaming around but authorities still can't catch it. #Bangalore #kudlugate #leopard pic.twitter.com/BbMSksM6eO — Veetrag (@kv) October 30, 2023

Leopard Spotted Near in Whitefield Area

#Karnataka #Bengaluru A video on social media is doing rounds claiming that a #leopard has been spotted wandering in and around #Whitefield area. The forest officials have started search operations. pic.twitter.com/wETUWB7hXs — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 29, 2023

Citizens Are in Panic

Does this government take this issue seriously or not? No updates on the #leopard movement in the #kudlu area. What are the steps taken? Citizens are in a panic state. Leopard spotted in cadenza appt @osd_cmkarnataka @eshwar_khandre @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar pic.twitter.com/KLNEDUlunj — 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐮𝐗𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@arivuexpress) October 30, 2023

Police Asks Residents To Be Cautious

#leopard roaming around the kudlu area have a free walk inside the cadenza apartment near kudlu gate junction. Very high residential area witness this cat movement. @BlrCityPolice asks residents to be cautious. pic.twitter.com/gwWtKqeKMc — 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐮𝐗𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@arivuexpress) October 30, 2023

