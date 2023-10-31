Leopard sighting in Bengaluru over the last few days has created panic among locals after the big cat was spotted at several places in the city. On October 27, a leopard was sighted in and around the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. Now, a video of the leopard being spotted again, this time at a residential society in the Kudlu Gate area, is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows the big cat caught on camera on Saturday, October 28, inside Cadenza in Kudlu gate. In another picture shared by a user on X, the leopard was seen strolling on the first floor of a residential building in Bengaluru. The sightings of leopard across Bengaluru has sent authorities on alert, with residential societies requesting their members not to venture out. Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru Videos: Leopard Sighted Wandering in and Around Whitefield Area, Search Operation Underway.

Leopard Caught on Camera

Leopard in Kudlu Gate

Leopard Spotted Near in Whitefield Area

Citizens Are in Panic

Police Asks Residents To Be Cautious

