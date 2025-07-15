West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X on Tuesday, July 15, reacted to the misleading media reports that claimed that the government notified ministries, departments and autonomous bodies to display health warnings, similar to those on cigarettes, on Indian snacks like samosa, vadapav, kachori and jalebi. Banerjee clarified that the West Bengal government has not issued any such directive and will not implement it. "Some media have reported that apparently samosas/jalebis cannot be consumed from now on, based on instructions from the Health Ministry. This is not a notification from the Government of West Bengal. We are not interfering in every matter. We shall not implement this," she wrote. "I think, samosas and jalebis are popular in other states also. People in those states also love these food items. Let us not interfere with people’s food habits," she further added. Meanwhile, the Indian health ministry on July 15 clarified that there are no directions for warning labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

‘Let Us Not Interfere With People’s Food Habits’: Mamata Banerjee on Misleading Reports of Health Warnings on Samosa and Jalebi

Some media have reported that apparently samosas/jalebis cannot be consumed from now on, based on instructions from the Health Ministry. This is not a notification from the Government of West Bengal. We are not interfering in every matter. We shall not implement this. I think,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 15, 2025

