On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The Defence Ministry also said that Chauhan will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

Next Chief of Defence Staff Appointed

Govt of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs: MoD pic.twitter.com/Ohg156uwTx — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

