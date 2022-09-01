“The consumer culture of ‘use and throw’ seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say good-bye when they fell apart”, said Kerala High Court in a divorce case, expressing worry about increasing breakdown of marriages.

“Nowadays, younger generation think that marriage is an evil that could be avoided to enjoy free life without any liabilities or obligations. They would expand the word ‘WIFE’ as ‘Worry Invited For Ever’ substituting the old concept of ‘Wise Investment For Ever’”, said High Court on Thursday in its judgment.

