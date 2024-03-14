The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of eight candidates for Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Thursday, March 14, 2024. c, while Dr Balbir Singh will contest from Patiala in the forthcoming General Polls. The list also includes party leaders Laljit Singh Bhullar, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Gurpreet Singh GP, Karamjeet Anmol, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

AAP Releases List of Eight Candidates for LS Elections 2024

Aam Aadmi Party releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab pic.twitter.com/6mW1nwsjnQ — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

