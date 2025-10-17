On Thursday, October 16, the Rajasthan Police arrested a Mathura woman from Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly marrying multiple men and fleeing with their jewellery and money. The accused "looteri dulhan" was identified as Kajal. Officials said that she was evading arrest for a year and was hiding in Saraswati Enclave. Cops said that Bhagat Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, met Tarachand Jat, a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar, in May 2024, reports PTI. Singh proposed arranging marriages of Jat's sons, Bhanwarlal and Shankarlal, with his daughters, Kajal and Tamanna. Post this, Singh took INR 11 lakh from Jat under the pretext of wedding preparations. On May 21, 2024, Singh arrived in a guest house with his wife Saroj, son Suraj and two daughters (the brides) and got them married to Tarachand Jat's sons. Notably, Singh's family stayed with Tarachand for two days after the wedding. However, on the third day, Singh, his wife and the two daughters fled with jewellery, money and clothes. After Tarachand filed a police complaint, the police arrested Singh and his wife on December 18. During interrogation, Singh revealed that they were running a racket of fraudulent marriages. Later, cops arrested Tamanna and Suraj; however, Kajal was at large and was finally arrested after one year. A video of Kajal shows her smirking while in police custody. ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Arrested in Nagpur: Woman Arrested Before 9th Wedding After Duping 8 Men, Know the Modus Operandi.

Woman Who Married Multiple Men and Later Looted Them Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

ये मथुरा की काजल जी हैं। इनका मुख्य काम अमीर अविवाहित नौजवानों से प्यार करना है। प्यार होते ही काजल जी शादी कर लेती थी। इसके बाद लड़के के परिवार का, उसके घर का सारा गहना, रुपया लेकर भाग जाती थी। काजल के इस बहादुरी भरे कार्य में उनके पिता भगत सिंह और मां सरोज देवी का योगदान… pic.twitter.com/QiSYWsEKwi — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) October 16, 2025

'Looteri Dulhan' Kajal Arrested from Gurugram in Haryana

यूपी की लुटेरी दुल्हन काजल को हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम से बुधवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह सरस्वती इन्क्लेव में छिपी हुई थी। कस्टडी में वह मुस्कुराती नजर आई। जींस और टीशर्ट पहने हुई थी। उसके हाथों में मेहंदी भी लगी थी। काजल मथुरा के गोवर्धन की रहने वाली है। वह यूपी, हरियाणा,… pic.twitter.com/GnrtVEE90D — Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) October 16, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

