A group of students got into an ugly brawl in the middle of a road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, December 14. The incident occurred near Christ Church School at Ranjan Petrol Pump on Park Road. The video of the Lucknow students' brawl has gone viral on social media. The video shows a few youths fighting on the busy street. Lucknow University Brawl Video: Punches, Slaps Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Groups at LU, UP Police Intervene.

Lucknow Brawl Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)