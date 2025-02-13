A shocking accident in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area was caught on CCTV, showing a high-speed bike crashing into a turning car. The viral footage, which surfaced on February 13, captures the dramatic moment when the biker is flung into the air before landing near the car’s rear wheels. The collision occurred right in front of a house, alarming locals in the vicinity. Soon after the impact, the car driver and bystanders rushed to help the injured rider. Lucknow School Van Accident: 17 Students Injured in Collision with Auto-Rickshaw at Alam Bagh (Watch Videos).

Biker Flung Into Air After Crash With Car in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)