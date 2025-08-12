In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man who allegedly appeared to be drunk was seen creating a ruckus at Gwalior railway station. It is reported that the "drunk" man barged into the engine of a MEMU train at Gwalior station, sat in the driver’s seat, and said, "Main train chalaunga." According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the man, who appeared drunk and insisted on driving the Gwalior–Kailaras MEMU train, pushed away the loco pilot and sat in the driving seat. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the man telling the loco pilots, "Main train chalaunga" (I will drive the train). The incident is said to have occurred shortly before the train's scheduled departure today, August 13. Train vs Car: Drunk Man Drives Car Onto Platform To ‘Race’ Train at Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

'Main Train Chalaunga', Says 'Drunk' Man at Gwalior Railway Station

Stubborn man barges into engine of a MEMU train at Gwalior station, sits on driver’s seat and says ‘Main train chalaunga’#MPNews #madhyapradeshnews #Train #FPJ pic.twitter.com/1Xa2LzA7Of — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2025

