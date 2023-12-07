Sailana MLA KAmleshwar Dodiyar reached the Madhya Pradesh assembly in Bhopal on a bike, covering a distance of more than 350 kilometres. Several videos of Kamleshwar Dodiyar riding a pillion on his way to the Madhya Pradesh assembly have surfaced on social media. Dodiyar took a loan of Rs 12 lakh to contest the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Election 2023. BJP To Give Chief Minister Roles to New Faces in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh After Sweeping Victory in Assembly Elections: Report.

Kamleshwar Dodiyar Covers More Than 350km on Bike to Reach Assembly

Madhya Pradesh's only independent MLA, Kamleshwar Dodiyar, covered 350 kilometers on a bike to reach Bhopal. Hailing from a family of laborers, he contested elections with a debt of 12 lakhs. @TribalArmy pic.twitter.com/sTXixJb1JS — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) December 6, 2023

Kamleshwar Dodiyar Reaches Assembly on Bike

बाइक पर लिखा है MLA... कमलेश्वर डोडियार 350 किमी दूर भोपाल बाइक से पहुंचे हैं। एमपी की सैलाना सीट से भारत आदिवासी पार्टी के टिकट पर जीते हैं। चुनाव 12 लाख का कर्ज लेकर जीता। लोकतंत्र की यही खूबसूरती है। बस हाईवे पर हेलमेट लगा लेते तो और अच्छा रहता।#KamleshwarDodiyar pic.twitter.com/diBua710Lw — Naval Kant Sinha | नवल कान्त सिन्हा (@navalkant) December 6, 2023

Kamleshwar Dodiyar Takes Bike Ride

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)