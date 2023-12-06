The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won the recently concluded assembly elections is likely to give responsibility of Chief Minister's post to new faces. The saffron party is expected to make new faces as the Chief Minister's of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. The BJP won Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; however, it failed to win Telangana. Assembly Election Results 2023: 10 BJP MPs Including Narendra Singh Tomar and Others Elected to State Assemblies Resign From Lok Sabha.

New Faces to Become CM in Three States

