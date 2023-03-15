The NDRF teams on Wednesday rescued Lokesh, the seven-year-old boy who fell into a 60-foot deep borewell on Tuesday at Kher Khedi village of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Officials said that the boy was rescued from the borewell after 48 hours. He has been rushed to a nearby hospital. Madhya Pradesh: NDRF Deployed, Operation Underway to Rescue 7-Year-Old Boy Stuck in 60-Feet Borewell in Vidisha (See Pics).

Boy Rescued From Borewell in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Seven-year-old boy rescued from borewell after 48 hours, rushed to hospital, say officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2023

The Boy Was Stuck at a Depth of 43 Feet

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh: Lokesh, the boy, who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell yesterday in Vidisha has now been rescued. Details awaited. The boy was stuck at a depth of 43 feet. pic.twitter.com/CfyeMw4Lv1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 15, 2023

