Vidisha, March 15: The operations are still underway to rescue Lokesh, the eight-year-old who fell into 60-feet deep borewell on Tuesday at Kher Khedi village of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, said officials. Madhya Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Vidisha, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

"Work to dig parallel to the borewell is complete. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will now make a tunnel between them. A platform is set-up to keep the child safe after that will the tunnel be made. NDRF says operations can take another 1.5-2 hours," Vidisha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav told ANI. Madhya Pradesh: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Chhatarpur, Rescued After Three-Hour-Long Operation.

Rescue Operation Underway to Remove Child From Borewell

Madhya Pradesh | Operation underway to rescue a boy, Lokesh who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell and got stuck at 43 feet yesterday in Vidisha. pic.twitter.com/eG6ySubLmm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 15, 2023

According to the officials, the boy is stuck at 43 feet and a doctor's team is monitoring the child. The ASP added, "The child hasn't eaten anything as we were unable to reach him inside the tunnel. But the NDRF team has assured to make the rescue faster and hopefully the child will be safely out soon."

The police and administration reached the spot immediately on recieving the information about the incident. Further details are awaited.

