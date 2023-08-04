A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli as a tribal youth, Surya Prakash Khairbar, was allegedly shot at by Vivek Vaish, son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish. Reportedly, the altercation escalated when Vaish reportedly pulled out a revolver during a verbal dispute and fired at Khairbar. This incident follows a recent controversy in Sidhi district involving a BJP leader urinating on a tribal man, bringing renewed scrutiny to the state's governance. Sidhi Urination Case: Victim Dashmat Rawat Forgives Pravesh Shukla Over Urinating Incident, Seeks Release of Accused, Says 'He Has Realised His Mistake'.

Tribal Youth Allegedly Shot by MLA's Son

