A woman gave birth on the roadside after an ambulance taking her to the nearest hospital ran out of fuel. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Friday night. In the video, some health workers accompanying the woman are seen helping the woman from the tribal community as she gives birth on a cloth sheet on rocky ground. The ambulance is parked right next to them, its doors open and lights on. The woman gave birth to a baby under the light of a torch. Punjab: ‘Chitta Ithe Milda Hai’ Posters Put by Family in Amritsar Market to Highlight Police’s ‘Inaction’ Against Drug Peddler (Watch video)

Watch Viral Video:

A woman had to deliver her baby on the roadside after the ambulance taking her to the nearest town hospital ran out of diesel, in Panna! @manishndtv @GargiRawat @alok_pandey @umasudhir pic.twitter.com/alWbRr5mEu — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)