Madras Day 2021: Southern Railway Shares Picture of Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station To Celebrate History and Heritage of the City.

On this 382nd #MadrasDay, let us celebrate the history and heritage of Chennai! - Dr MGR Chennai Central (Madras Central), a prominent landmark of #Chennai pic.twitter.com/AvNTvgOVvo — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) August 22, 2021

