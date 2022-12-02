The Madurai bench of Madras High court on Friday directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to prohibit devotees from taking mobile phones inside all temples in the state. According to the reports, the court ordered this directive in order to "maintain the purity and sanctity" of the place. Madras High Court Grants Conditional Bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar After Supreme Court's Order.

Madras High Court Directs TN Govt To Prohibit Mobiles in Temples:

