Chennai, November 19: The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to YouTuber and activist Savukku Shankar after the apex court last week suspended his sentence.

Following Supreme Court's November 11 order, Madurai bench of Madras High Court yesterday fixed terms and conditions to release YouTuber and activist Savukku Shankar on bail. Madras High Court Quashes Money Laundering Case Against DMK MP S Jagatharakshakan.

In its November 11 order, the Supreme Court had suspended the sentence of six-month imprisonment imposed by the Madras High Court for contempt of court on Savukku Shankar.

In its order, the Madurai bench directed Shankar not to make any comments or any other related activities on social media. He was also directed not to indulge in any other activities offending the judiciary. Besides, he was directed to appear before the Judicial Magistrate daily at 10.30 am until further orders. He was also asked to appear before the High Court as and when directed by the court. ‘Such Observations Were Unnecessary’: Madras High Court Sets Aside Order Stating Wife Must Offer Tea, Snacks to Estranged Husband When He Visits Their Child.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari had issued notice to High Court on Shankar's Special Leave Petition. The bench had further directed that till the next date of hearing, Shankar shall not make any videos or comments regarding court proceedings.

It was on September 15 that a division bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and P Pugalendhi convicted Shankar for criminal contempt of court for his remark "the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption" in an interview on his YouTube channel. The division bench refused to suspend the sentence, following which he was taken to Madurai jail.

Shankar's SLP against the High Court order was filed in the Supreme Court on October 11. The High Court bench led by Justice Swaminathan suo motu initiated the contempt proceeding taking note of the YouTube interview of Shankar.

