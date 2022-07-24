A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a 26-year-old kabaddi player was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stump on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Dharavi, ANI reported. 3 persons have been arrested by the cops in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, family and locals protested outside the Dharavi Police station.

Check Tweet:

Update | A third accused was arrested by the Dharavi police in the murder of the 26-year-old kabaddi player who was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stump. Two had already been arrested by the police earlier. Meanwhile, family, locals protest outside Dharavi Police station pic.twitter.com/AVMDKvCCCw — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

