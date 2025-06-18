At least 11 people, including six police personnel and five Bangladeshi nationals, were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up involving a police convoy on Wednesday morning, June 18, near the Bhatan tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 6:30 am when three police vans from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were escorting the Bangladeshi nationals to Pune. According to PSI Devidas Naik of the Palapse traffic unit, the crash was triggered after a trailer skidded and collided with a tunnel wall. While highway traffic police were responding and attempting to tow the trailer from the third lane, a tempo failed to slow down and rammed into the stranded vehicle, leading to the pile-up and blocking two lanes. All injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Speeding Car Overturns Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Amid Rains; Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

6 Cops, 5 Bangladeshi Immigrants Injured As Police Convoy Crashes Inside Bhatan Tunnel

A major accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway inside the Bhatan Tunnel. Two police vehicles, both heading towards Pune, collided when one of them suddenly braked. It is believed that around 40 prisoners were being transported in the vehicles. pic.twitter.com/WVr9DUFK1W — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) June 18, 2025

