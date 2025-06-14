A screengrab of the videos shows the high-speed car overturning inside the southbound tunnel of Mumbai's Coastal Road. (Photo credits: Mumbai Police)

Mumbai, June 14: A speeding car skidded and overturned inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road in south Mumbai amid rains, an official said on Saturday. While the driver escaped unhurt in the accident that occurred on Friday evening, traffic congestion was witnessed on the road, the official said.

He said the speeding car skidded on wet surface and overturned, but the driver had fastened the seatbelt, and both airbags deployed immediately after the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Driver Injured After High-Speed Car Overturns Inside Southbound Tunnel of Coastal Road, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai

An accident on Friday when a car overturned inside the Mumbai coastal road tunnel. The driver wearing a seatbelt managed to escape with injuries pic.twitter.com/ZLKB08r6gH — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 14, 2025

The Mumbai traffic police, RTO, the coastal road emergency team, ambulance, and towing van rushed to the spot and rescued the driver, he said.