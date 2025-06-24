In a tragic incident, an elderly man was killed after he was fatally attacked by stray bulls in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday, June 23 around 11 am. The victim, identified as 79-year-old Bhalchandra Raghunath Malpure, was walking along the road in Kalvan when two aggressive bulls suddenly charged at him, knocking him down. CCTV video footage of the incident shows locals attempting to drive the animals away with sticks, but the bulls continued their rampage, injuring another person in the process. Malpure sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while the second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Crocodile Attack in Maharashtra: Chhattisgarh Man Fishing With Friends Attacked and Killed by Crocodile at Indravati River in Gadchiroli, His Body Retrieved After 3 Hours.

Maharashtra Bull Attack

Elderly Man Attacked by Stray Bulls in Nashik, Dies on Spot

