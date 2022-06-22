Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing the public through Facebook Live at 5 pm, CMO Maharashtra said. Earlier today, Thackeray was tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has asked all its MLAs to attend a legislature party meeting at 5 PM or face action under the anti-defection law.

