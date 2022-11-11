On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution stating that it has formed the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation - MITRA. According to reports, MITRA has been formed along the lines of NITI Aayog. MITRA will be chaired by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be co-chairman of MITRA. Viral Video: Man Slaps, Beats PMPML Bus Driver in Pimpri Chinchwad After Being Asked To Remove His Two-Wheeler.

Maharashtra Government Forms MITRA

Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution and has formed the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation - MITRA along the lines of NITI Aayog. MITRA will be chaired by CM, and the Deputy CM will be co-chairman of the MITRA. — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

