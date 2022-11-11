In a shocking incident that took place in Pune, a young man boarded a bus and allegedly beat the driver of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). According to reports, the incident took place when the bus driver asked the man to remove his two-wheeler that was coming across the bus. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen slapping and hitting the bus driver as passengers in the vehicle watch. Punjab Shocker: Armed Robber Snatches Gold Chain From Woman in Broad Daylight, BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi Shares Video Slamming #ArvindKejriwal.

Man Beats Bus Driver in Pune

