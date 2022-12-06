The border issue between the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka is gaining momentum. The crisis between the two states has depended after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Tuesday staged protests amid by blocking a bus going towards Karnataka on Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Pune. In a video, it can be seen that MNS workers are staging protests and shouting slogans by blocking a bus going towards Karnataka and also painting MNS in Devnagiri script. Earlier, UBT Shiv Sena also staged protests in the same manner by spraying black and orange paints on around three buses of Karnataka State Transport in Swargate in Pune. Also Read | Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: UBT Shiv Sena Workers Paint Karnataka Buses With ‘Jai Maharashtra’ Graffiti in Pune.

Watch: MNS Protests by Blocking Karnataka Bus

