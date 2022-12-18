Hundreds of young people are killed each year for falling in love or marrying outside their castes or against the wishes of their families, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lamented on Saturday while speaking on morality and its interplay with the law. The CJI made the statement while referring to an incident of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 as carried in a news article by the American magazine, Time. CJI DY Chandrachud After Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Questioned Long Court Vacations, Says ‘No Supreme Court Bench During Winter Break’

Maharashtra | Many people are killed each year for falling in love or marrying outside their caste or against their family's wishes: CJI DY Chandrachud in Mumbai (17.12) pic.twitter.com/ZRaqcR7FtY — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

